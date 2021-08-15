Wisconsin transfer Jack Coan named Notre Dame starting quarterback

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Notre Dame Head Football Coach Brian Kelly tweeted out on Saturday that Jack Coan will be their starting quarterback heading into week one against Florida State.

Coan beat out freshman four-star recruit Tyler Buchner and sophomore Drew Pyne for the spot. Coach Kelly said all three quarterbacks showed the right leadership skills for the job, but when it came down to it, Coan was the most consistent out of the group.

Jack Coan will be our starting QB.



All three quarterbacks distinguished themselves in the spring and preseason camp. Clearly, each has the skills necessary to lead, but Jack proved to be more consistent and therefore, going into our opener, gives us the best chance for success. — Brian Kelly (@CoachBrianKelly) August 14, 2021

Coan played three seasons at Wisconsin, before transferring to Notre Dame after the 2020 season. During his time with the Badgers, Coan threw for 23 touchdowns and 3,278 yards.

Coan was injured fall of last season, allowing quarterback Graham Mertz to emerge and take the starting spot. Mertz and Coan will go head-to-head on Sept. 25 when the Irish play Wisconsin at Soldier Field in Chicago.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.