$4.5 billion allocated to date for Wisconsin’s COVID-19 response

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Of the more than $4.5 billion in funds for Wisconsin’s COVID-19 prevention response, Governor Tony Evers announced Monday that $525 million has been allocated to make sure local and state agencies can respond to the quickly spreading Delta variant.

Evers noted Monday that the additional funding will make sure state and local agencies have the resources to respond to the pandemic. Officials have also held over $400 million in reserve funds to continue funding health and workforce-related issues.

Gov. Evers said the state have made investments necessary to help it bounce back from the pandemic.

“Getting the COVID-19 vaccine is an essential part of putting this pandemic behind us as we work to make key investments that will not only support our state’s continued economic recovery but build the future we want for our state,” said Gov. Evers.

As of June 30, the stated has spent $1.87 billion of its funding, with another $125 million being allocated.

Here is a summary of the planned allocations of the state’s American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds:

$525 million for pandemic response and government operations;

$200 million for eligible infrastructure projects, including broadband;

$650 million for grants to small businesses;

$101 million for tourism sector recovery;

$130 million for workforce initiatives;

$510 million for economic wellbeing and healthy recovery programs; and

$417 million held in reserve for future response needs.

The $4.5 billion in total comes from the state’s Coronavirus Relief Fund and State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds (SLFRF) allocations, which were available to the state through the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act and ARPA, respectively.

