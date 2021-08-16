Advertisement

74-year-old killed in Green Co. crash with truck

A 74-year-old woman died in a Green Lake Co. crash with a work vehicle on August 16, 2021.
A 74-year-old woman died in a Green Lake Co. crash with a work vehicle on August 16, 2021.(Green Lake Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 5:20 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
TOWN OF GREEN LAKE, Wis. (WMTV) - One person was killed Monday morning in a Green Lake Co. crash involving a truck used for painting roadways.

According to the Green Lake Co. Sheriff’s Office, a 74-year-old woman was heading east on Co. Hwy. H in Town of Green Lake around 7:45 a.m. when she went through a stop sign at State Hwy. 73. Authorities say her gray sedan collided with the truck.

Images released by the Sheriff’s Office showed the force of the collision knocked the truck onto its side and apparently sent it skidding.

The Sheriff’s Office reported that the woman was flown to Ripon Medical Center, where she died from the injuries sustained in the crash. The 24-year-old and 30-year-old men in the truck suffered from non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The wreck closed State Hwy. 73 was closed for approximately seven hours. It reopened around 3 p.m.

