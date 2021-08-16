Advertisement

Badgers ranked No. 12 in AP top-25 preseason poll

This is the Badgers fifth consecutive year being ranked in the top 20
Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz throws a pass during an NCAA college football game against...
Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz throws a pass during an NCAA college football game against Iowa, Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)(Charlie Neibergall | AP)
By Leah Doherty
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 5:47 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - For the second straight year, the Wisconsin Badgers were ranked No. 12 in a 2021 pre-season poll released by the Associated Press on Monday.

This is the fifth consecutive year that the Badgers have been ranked in the top 20 of the AP’s annual top-25 preseason poll, under Head Coach Paul Chryst.

The Badgers are the second-highest ranked team in the Big Ten, following Ohio State who was ranked fourth. Three other Big Ten teams made the top-25, Indiana (No. 17), Iowa (No. 18) and Penn State (No. 19.)

The Badgers held their 10th practice of fall camp Monday, where Coach Chryst commented on the development of his team thus far.

“I think you’re starting to get some answers to questions we had going in for example the running back spot,” Chryst said. “I think we now know who is in that pool of guys that you’re working with. In many ways we’re kind of halfway through camp, and you get a sense of how each individual is handling it.”

The Badgers open their season on September 4 when they host Penn State at Camp Randall Stadium.

