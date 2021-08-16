Advertisement

Cam Thomas scores 36 points, Nets beat Spurs 104-100

LSU guard Cameron Thomas (24)
LSU guard Cameron Thomas (24)(Gus Stark | Gus Stark)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 15, 2021 at 10:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(AP) - Cam Thomas scored 36 points and the Brooklyn Nets beat the San Antonio Spurs 104-100 on Sunday in the NBA Summer.

Thomas, the former LSU player selected 27th overall in the NBA draft, was 11 of 25 from the field and made all 11 of his free throw attempts.

Thomas was coming off a 31-point performance Thursday night that including the winning 3-pointer in sudden-death double overtime against Washington Wizards.

Jordan Bowden had 14 points and Alize Johnson chipped in with 13 points and 14 rebounds. Joshua Primo led the Spurs with 21 points,

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

