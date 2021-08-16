Advertisement

Fmr. Madison teacher accused of secretly recording students pleads guilty

David M. Kruchten appears in federal court Monday.
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 3:41 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A former Wisconsin high school teacher accused of secretly videotaping female students during field trips in Wisconsin and Minnesota pleaded guilty Monday to two counts in federal court.

David Kruchten pleaded guilty to knowingly producing, distributing or possessing child pornography, as well as taking a minor across state lines for illicit sexual conduct.

He faces up to 50 years in prison and up to $250,000 in fine. He will remain in prison until his sentencing in October.

David M. Kruchten.
Prosecutors say Kruchten accompanied a field trip to a Minneapolis with students from the high school in December of 2019. In the students’ hotel room in the city, prosecutors allege he hid three recording devices in a pair of air fresheners sitting on bathroom shelves and a smoke detector placed in the bathroom at shower height and facing the shower, according to a criminal complaint released.

The devices were reportedly discovered on Sunday, Dec. 8, when one of the girls pressed a button she thought would spray the room, but instead, the device opened up to reveal the hidden camera.

Kruchten resigned from his position at East High School in February of 2020.

He reached a plea deal in June.

David M. Kruchten enters courtroom Monday.
