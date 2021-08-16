Advertisement

Former Jets, Robert Morris coach Joe Walton dead at 85

(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 15, 2021 at 9:29 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Joe Walton, the former New York Jets coach who built Robert Morris University’s football program from the ground up, has died. He was 85.

Robert Morris announced in an obituary posted on its website that Walton died Sunday. No cause of death was provided.

Walton coached the Jets for seven years and went 53-57-1 while leading New York to the playoffs twice. A former NFL tight end for Washington and the Giants, Walton caught 178 passes for 2,628 yards and 28 touchdowns in seven seasons.

The longtime NFL assistant was hired by Robert Morris in 1993 and 114-92-1 in 20 seasons.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting at Kalahari Resort leaves 1 person injured
Crews remove Chamberlain Rock from the University of Wisconsin campus on Friday, August 9, 2021.
UW moves 70-ton Chamberlin Rock off campus after student backlash
Firefighters respond to a large fire in Fort Atkinson, Wisconsin, on August 10, 2021.
Residents return home after Fort Atkinson warehouse blaze
Two tornadoes confirmed in southern Wisconsin
The family is starting to pick up the pieces and rebuild, but they say they are glad everyone...
Tornado destroys family’s house and barn near Boscobel

Latest News

World class tennis returns to the Tri-State this weekend at the Western and Southern Open. The...
Western & Southern Open returns to Cincinnati with fans
Jack Coan participates in a spring practice for Notre Dame Football.
Wisconsin transfer Jack Coan named Notre Dame starting quarterback
Milwaukee Bucks forward Thanasis Antetokounmpo looks up the score board as celebrates after...
Bucks re-sign Thanasis Antetokounmpo
Hall of Fame former UW-La Crosse football coach Roger Harring passed away at the age of 88....
Hall of Fame UW-La Crosse football coach Roger Harring passes away