“Heartbreaking” Madison school district responds to killing of student

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Metropolitan School District reacted Monday to the death of one of its students in a shooting over the weekend, saying it is striving to make sure its students and staff have the support they need.

In a brief statement, the district described the 17-year-old’s death as tragic and heartbreaking.

The name of the student has not been released and neither the Madison Police Dept. nor the school district have confirmed which school he attended.

“Over the weekend, we learned of a tragic and fatal incident impacting the MMSD community. This was heartbreaking news to all of us at MMSD. Although information has been very limited beyond what has been reported in the news and on social media, MMSD staff are focused on developing a comprehensive support plan to assist in connecting both students and staff with the services they need during this difficult time.”

According to police, officers responded to the 10 block of Lathrop St., near Camp Randall, shortly before midnight to reports of shots fired. A little later, they learned that a teen had shown up at a local hospital suffering from gunshot wounds.

During a Sunday news conference, MPD revealed the student was attending a party when a car drove by and shot at the crowd he was standing in outside the residence. Officials say witnesses reported approximately 100 people were in the area prior to shots being fired.

A 17-year-old student died following a shooting in the 10 block of Madison on August 14, 2021. (WMTV-TV)

It is now known at this time whether the victim was the intended target. No other injuries have been reported, and no suspect or suspects have been identified.

MPD’s Violent Crime Unit is currently investigating the incident. If anyone has any information, please contact MPD at (608) 255-2345 or Madison Area CrimeStoppers at (608) 266-6014.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.