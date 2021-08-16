Horses, ponies collide with vehicle in Grant Co.

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Two horses and two ponies collided with a vehicle Saturday morning in the Township of Platteville, authorities say.

The Grant County Sheriff’s Office stated an 18-year-old woman was driving west on Maple Ridge Road when she was unable to stop in time to hit the animals on the road.

The woman’s car was damaged and became unable to drive. The sheriff’s office explained it had to be towed form the scene.

The 18-year-old was wearing a seatbelt and received a minor injury. Officials noted she was taken to a local hospital.

The sheriff’s office did not state if the animals were hurt.

