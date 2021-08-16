Advertisement

Horses, ponies collide with vehicle in Grant Co.

(Source: Pexels/stock image)
(Source: Pexels/stock image)((Source: Pexels/stock image))
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 3:55 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Two horses and two ponies collided with a vehicle Saturday morning in the Township of Platteville, authorities say.

The Grant County Sheriff’s Office stated an 18-year-old woman was driving west on Maple Ridge Road when she was unable to stop in time to hit the animals on the road.

The woman’s car was damaged and became unable to drive. The sheriff’s office explained it had to be towed form the scene.

The 18-year-old was wearing a seatbelt and received a minor injury. Officials noted she was taken to a local hospital.

The sheriff’s office did not state if the animals were hurt.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Firefighters respond to a large fire in Fort Atkinson, Wisconsin, on August 10, 2021.
Residents return home after Fort Atkinson warehouse blaze
A 17-year-old student died following a shooting in the 10 block of Madison on August 14, 2021.
17-year-old student shot and killed in overnight Madison shooting
Family Dollar employees quit
Family Dollar store reopens after ‘We all quit’ sign posted on door in Nebraska
Trees downed in Monroe as high winds roared through the city on August 10, 2021.
Storm damage reported across southern Wisconsin
CDC transmission level map for Wisconsin on August 9, 2021.
‘High’ COVID-19 transmission levels spreading through southern Wisconsin

Latest News

Powerball to launch Monday night weekly drawing
David M. Kruchten appears in federal court Monday.
Fmr. Madison teacher accused of secretly recording students pleads guilty
Madison Night Market logo
Night Markets coming back to Madison on Thursday
Wisconsin’s seven-day rolling average soars to over 1,200 COVID-19 cases