Madison apartment complex targeted in residential burglary

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Dept. responded to a residential burglary early Monday morning in which up to nine people may have had their packages stolen or broken into.

At about 1:40 a.m., a caller reported their package was opened and the contents removed, according to MPD.

Officers reported to the common area of an apartment complex on South Yellowstone Drive, and an initial call was made to the apartment manager.

According to MPD, the same apartment complex was target earlier in August.

The investigation is ongoing.

