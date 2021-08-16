Advertisement

Madison gas prices hit $3

(Phil Anderson)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 8:05 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The average price of a gallon of gas in Madison hit the three-dollar mark last week after creeping up a few cents over the past month.

According to the latest GasBuddy survey, gas prices in Wisconsin’s capital sit at an even $3/gallon, with at least one station charging as much as $3.29. Conversely, the poll of 210 locations did find a station where prices dipped to $2.85/gallon, a 44-cent swing across the city.

Monday’s average is 3.6 cents higher than last week, a difference that makes up nearly all of the city’s increase over the past month (3.7 cents).

GasBuddy attributed the rise in COVID-19 cases, and the pressures that puts on travel and movement for slower increases, noting that some states actually saw their prices fall.

Prices in Madison remain lower than the national average, which stands at $3.17/gallon, a half-cent lower than last week

However, experts warned the tropics are heating up and cautioned that a major hurricane in the Gulf Coast could cause prices to rise even further. Barring that, they see prices starting to decrease soon as the summer driving season wraps up in a week or two.

