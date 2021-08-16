More pleasant summer weather ahead

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Can the weather this time of year in southern Wisconsin get any better than this? The answer is not really. It is warm, but not too hot. It is not humid. It is very comfortable from a humidity standpoint. Plus, there is no shortage of sunshine. This stretch of pleasant summer weather is going to continue the next couple of days. The heat and humidity will start to creep back up towards the end of the workweek. Plus, the next best chance of rain and storms will come either late this workweek or early this weekend.

Temperature Trend - Madison's Forecast Highs (WMTV NBC15)

A nice afternoon is going to turn into a pleasant evening. The weather looks great to fire up the grill or go for a walk or run. Expect a mostly clear sky and temperatures to slowly drop through the 70s and into 60s. Monday night will be mostly clear and comfortable. Lows Monday night into Tuesday morning will be in the 50s area wide. Patchy fog could develop late Monday night into Tuesday morning in spots, mainly in the river valleys.

Low Temperatures - Monday Night (WMTV NBC15)

Tuesday will be a carbon copy of Monday. Tuesday will be a touch warmer and more humid, though. Highs on Tuesday will be near or just above 80 degrees, which is seasonable for this time of year. With dew point temperatures only near 60 degrees, it is still going to feel comfortable outside. Tuesday will also feature a ton of sunshine and a south wind at 5-10 mph.

Tuesday's Hour-By-Hour Forecast (WMTV NBC15)

More heat and humidity will start to build into the area on Wednesday and Thursday. Highs on Wednesday and Thursday will be in the mid to upper 80s. With dew point temperatures in the mid to upper 60s, the humidity will become more noticeable. Much of the area will stay dry on Wednesday and Thursday. However, there will be a slight chance of rain and storms, mainly across the southeast corner of Wisconsin.

Muggy Meter (WMTV NBC15)

Friday will be one of the warmest days this week. Highs on Friday will be in the upper 80s, which is 5-10 degrees above average for this time of year. Friday will also be very humid.

Much of the day on Friday will be dry. However, there will likely be an increasing threat of rain and storms late Friday, Friday night or Saturday morning. This is when our next big weather maker will impact the area. An upper-level storm system will throw a cold front our direction. This cold front will likely bring in our next best chance of rain and storms Friday night or Saturday morning. There is still some uncertainty with the exact timing of the front, which will impact the timing of the rain and storms.

Next Big Weather Maker - Next best chance of rain and storms Friday - Saturday (WMTV NBC15)

The weather behind the front will not be nearly as warm or humid. Highs on Saturday and Sunday will only be near or just above 80 degrees. Slight rain chance could continue Sunday into early next week.

