Night Markets coming back to Madison on Thursday

Madison Night Market logo
Madison Night Market logo(Madison Night Market)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison’s Night Market is coming back, bigger than before – and just days away.

On Monday, organizers announced the first Night Market of the year will be this Thursday, August 19, running from 4 p.m. – 9 p.m. Five more are already slated over the rest of the year. Now in its fifth year, the markets will also expand to cover all six blocks and a small portion of Gillman Street.

“We are thrilled to welcome everyone back downtown to celebrate our city. This event has moved onto State Street as an exceptional way to visit, support and shop at our local businesses,” BID Executive Director Tiffany Kenney said.

There will be more than 50 vendors and over 70 businesses will participate in the markets. A full map is available here.

The city’s Central Business Improvement District indicated the Night Markets will be held on the third Thursday of each month, except October when it will be a special Friday edition that is being done in collaboration with Science on the Square. The full schedule is:

  • Thursday, August 19
  • Thursday, September 16
  • Friday, October 22
  • Thursday, November 18
  • Friday, December 16

Organizers are encouraging, but not requiring, masks or face coverings to prevent the spread of COVID-19. They will set up extra hand washing and sanitation systems. The amount of sampling will also be cutback.

