Pelosi takes step to quell moderates’ budget rebellion

(AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 15, 2021 at 9:37 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) - House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is proposing a procedural vote that would set up future passage of two budget measures crucial to President Joe Biden’s domestic agenda.

Her plan represents an attempt by Democratic leaders to quell a rebellion, at least for now, by unhappy party moderates.

Pelosi suggests in a letter to Democrats on Sunday that the House will take a single vote that would clear a hurdle for both a budget resolution and a separate infrastructure bill. The budget blueprint would open the gate for Congress to later consider a separate, $3.5 trillion bill for health, education and environment programs.

Nine centrist Democrats say they will oppose the budget resolution until the House first approves a $1 trillion infrastructure package.

