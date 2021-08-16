Advertisement

Pentagon: Afghans fleeing Taliban rule could go to Fort McCoy

The Defense Dept. lists the Monroe Co. post and Fort Bliss as possible destinations.
Fort McCoy
Fort McCoy(CNN/WXOW)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOMAH, Wis. (WMTV) - The military could be relocating tens of thousands of Afghans looking to live in the U.S. and a military post in western Wisconsin could be their first home after they arrive.

According to the Pentagon, the Dept. of Defense may relocate up to 30,000 Afghans to Fort Bliss, in Texas, and Fort McCoy, in Monroe Co., Wisconsin.

The Afghans applied for special immigrant visas. Many of them worked with the U.S. during the war and say they will likely be targeted now that the Taliban has taken control of the country.

The Defense and State Departments confirmed they will accelerate the applicants’ evacuation.

Meanwhile, the Dept. of Homeland Security said the agency is working to push visas through the system and get applicants cleared through security.

CNN sources say refugee resettlement agencies started preparing for a large influx of Afghan arrivals.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Firefighters respond to a large fire in Fort Atkinson, Wisconsin, on August 10, 2021.
Residents return home after Fort Atkinson warehouse blaze
A 17-year-old student died following a shooting in the 10 block of Madison on August 14, 2021.
17-year-old student shot and killed in overnight Madison shooting
Family Dollar employees quit
Family Dollar store reopens after ‘We all quit’ sign posted on door in Nebraska
Trees downed in Monroe as high winds roared through the city on August 10, 2021.
Storm damage reported across southern Wisconsin
CDC transmission level map for Wisconsin on August 9, 2021.
‘High’ COVID-19 transmission levels spreading through southern Wisconsin

Latest News

Dane Co. youth survey reveals decrease in bullying, drinking amidst pandemic
Police lights by night
Registered sex offender accused of stalking 13-year-old Monroe Co. girl
Two dead in Milwaukee after car hit by drag racer
Managing back-to-school anxiety in advance of first day