Pleasant Weather to Start Off the Week

Sunshine and low humidity are expected
By Charlie Shortino
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 5:57 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Beautiful weather is expected to continue across the region over the next few days. High pressure just to the east of here will bring sunshine, light wind and low humidity to the area. There will be a slow warming trend as we move through the middle of the week with high temperatures expected to reach the middle to upper 80s by Wednesday. A cold front will then approach from the northwest with an arrival around here on Friday or Saturday. This front will bring with it, both an increase in humidity, and also our next chance of rain. There are currently chances of showers in the forecast for both Friday and Saturday. Through the end of the week, high temperatures will be in the middle 80s.

Plenty of sunshine and pleasant conditions are expected through Thursday with rain chances returning Friday.

Today: Mostly sunny and pleasant. High 80. Wind: Southwest 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low: 58. Wind: Northwest 5-10.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and pleasant. High: 82.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and warmer. High: 85.

