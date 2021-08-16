Advertisement

Police: Reports of active shooter at Lake Delton Walmart deemed false alarm

(NBC15)
By Shaina Nijhawan
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAKE DELTON, Wis. (WMTV) - Lake Delton Police responded to a possible shooting at a Walmart Super Center Monday afternoon.

At around 2:32 p.m., Lake Delton Police officers were dispatched to 130 Commerce Ave. after receiving report of an active shooter, a Lake Delton PD report said.

A preliminary investigation revealed that there was no active shooter or any type of gun violence, and that an unrelated event in the store was inaccurately reported on.

Wisconsin Dells Police, Sauk County Sheriff’s Office and the Wisconsin State Patrol assisted at the scene, according to Lake Delton PD.

