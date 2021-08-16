Advertisement

Registered sex offender accused of stalking 13-year-old Monroe Co. girl

Police lights by night
Police lights by night(123RF)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 10:39 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A registered sex offender was arrested in Monroe Co. over the weekend for allegedly harassing a 13-year-old girl.

According to the Monroe Co. Sheriff’s Office, the girl told investigators she saw a suspicious man multiple times over the preceding weeks and he had approached her previously. This time, when the suspect stopped near her in the 1700 block of 16th Street, the girl ran to a neighbor’s house and called police.

Witnesses were able to provide a description to the Sheriff’s Office and officers stopped the suspect’s vehicle in the 2000 block of 10th Street. The driver, Chad Owen Osbaugh, was then taken into custody.

The 38-year-old Montecello man was booked into the Green Co. jail on a count of felony stalking. He is also being held at the request of the state Dept. of Corrections for an alleged probation and parole violation.

