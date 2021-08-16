Advertisement

Shots fired near Lake Delton restaurant

By Shaina Nijhawan
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 11:50 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
LAKE DELTON, Wis. (WMTV) - Lake Delton Police Dept. responded to a report of shots fired early Monday morning.

At about 2:00 a.m. Lake Delton Police officers were near Wisconsin Dells Parkway and Progressive Drive when they heard several gun shots, according to Lake Delton PD.

Officers reported to Bobbers Island Grill where the gun shots originated from, and spoke with a witness who observed a person firing gunshots in the air from a vehicle in the parking lot. The suspect allegedly fled the area.

No one was injured during the incident and police believe there is no danger to the public, Lake Delton PD said.

Lake Delton PD was assisted at the scene by the Sauk County Sheriff’s Office.

