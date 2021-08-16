Advertisement

Two dead in Milwaukee after car hit by drag racer

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 10:23 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Two people died in Milwaukee after their vehicle was struck by another vehicle that was drag racing.

Milwaukee Police say the victims were a 66-year-old man and a 21-year-old woman.

Police say two drag racing vehicles were racing through a red traffic light when one of the vehicles struck the victims’ car. The driver of the drag racing vehicle received treatment for minor injuries at a local hospital.

Police took the driver into custody and were also seeking the driver of a second drag racing vehicle.

