U of I College of Medicine plans new Rockford building

(WIFR)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 15, 2021 at 10:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (AP) - The University of Illinois College of Medicine Rockford campus is moving forward with plans for a $100 million building to expand on rural health care, according to college officials.

University officials say the Rural Health Sciences Education Building will be built on the college’s existing campus and bring an additional 400 students to Rockford to double the enrollment.

University officials said the project will require funding from state, federal and philanthropic sources. They hope to break ground in 2023.

