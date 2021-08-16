UW Health halts registration for Moderna study of COVID-19 vaccine in kids; says it’s full

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Just three days after parents could start signing up their children for an upcoming Moderna vaccine trial for children under 12 years old, the University of Wisconsin Health System has no more room for new participants.

In a quick update Monday, a spokesperson for the hospital indicated UW Health met its recruitment objectives. She added that parents of children who were selected will be contacted directly by the health system.

“Advancements in science, public health, and clinical care often cannot happen without a supportive and engaged citizenry, and UW Health greatly appreciates this community’s ongoing efforts to help end this pandemic,” UW Health’s Emily Kumlien continued.

On Friday, UW Health started accepting applicants for the trial and told NBC15 News that day its phone were ringing off the hook with parents wanting to get their children enrolled. Moderna had issues early in the day with its website forcing parents to call or wait until the afternoon to register.

The health system had cautioned the number of children allowed to participate in the study, which will be conducted at American Family Children’s Hospital, will be “very limited” and based solely on the age and medical eligibility guidelines laid out by Moderna. Participants will be grouped into three categories:

6 months to less than 2 years old

2 years old to less than 6 years old

6 years old to less than 12 years old

Moderna expects to enroll 4,000 children for each age group across 75 to 100 testing locations in the U.S. and Canada.

