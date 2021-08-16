Advertisement

Western & Southern Open returns to Cincinnati with fans

World class tennis returns to the Tri-State this weekend at the Western and Southern Open. The event moved from the Lindner Family Tennis Center in Mason to New York City last year due to the coronavirus pandemic. This year, it’s back in Warren County off Interstate 71.(FOX19 NOW)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 15, 2021 at 9:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MASON, Ohio (AP) - Despite losing some big-name stars, the main draw of the Western & Southern Open got underway Sunday night.

The tournament is returning to the Lindner Family Tennis Center after a one-year absence, and at full crowd capacity.

The U.S. Open tune-up event was held in New York last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

