Western & Southern Open returns to Cincinnati with fans
Published: Aug. 15, 2021 at 9:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MASON, Ohio (AP) - Despite losing some big-name stars, the main draw of the Western & Southern Open got underway Sunday night.
The tournament is returning to the Lindner Family Tennis Center after a one-year absence, and at full crowd capacity.
The U.S. Open tune-up event was held in New York last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.