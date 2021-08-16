Advertisement

Wisconsin mandates masks at Badger home football games

Camp Randall Stadium (Source: UW Madison)
Camp Randall Stadium (Source: UW Madison)(NBC15)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 4:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - With less than three weeks to go before the Badgers begin their 2021 campaign, the University of Wisconsin is laying down its policies for face coverings when inside of Camp Randall Stadium.

When the Badgers kick off against Penn State on Sept. 4, all ticketed fans in the stadium must wear a mask when they are in an indoor area, regardless of whether or not they are vaccinated. The university made the announcement Monday in an email to ticket holders.

“The health and safety of our fans remains our top priority,” the email stated. “We will continue to work closely with local and campus health officials to ensure a safe game day experience.”

The mask mandate covers all indoor spots, not just seating areas, UW explained. Those locations include restrooms, elevators, first aid rooms, Bucky’s Locker Room, in addition to suites and club seats.

Fans in the stands won’t need to mask up, but the university is strongly encouraging them to. They will also not be required to have on a face covering when they enter, on the concourses, and at the concession stands.

Those working the games, including at concession stands, will need to wear a mask.

UW added that the same rules will apply at its Badgers are Back (to Back) and for the volleyball team’s Red-White Scrimmage at the UW Field House after the game.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Firefighters respond to a large fire in Fort Atkinson, Wisconsin, on August 10, 2021.
Residents return home after Fort Atkinson warehouse blaze
A 17-year-old student died following a shooting in the 10 block of Madison on August 14, 2021.
17-year-old student shot and killed in overnight Madison shooting
Family Dollar employees quit
Family Dollar store reopens after ‘We all quit’ sign posted on door in Nebraska
Trees downed in Monroe as high winds roared through the city on August 10, 2021.
Storm damage reported across southern Wisconsin
CDC transmission level map for Wisconsin on August 9, 2021.
‘High’ COVID-19 transmission levels spreading through southern Wisconsin

Latest News

Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz throws a pass during an NCAA college football game against...
Badgers ranked No. 12 in AP top-25 preseason poll
Jack Coan participates in a spring practice for Notre Dame Football.
Wisconsin transfer Jack Coan named Notre Dame starting quarterback
Hall of Fame former UW-La Crosse football coach Roger Harring passed away at the age of 88....
Hall of Fame UW-La Crosse football coach Roger Harring passes away
FILE - Wisconsin running back Jalen Berger (8) rushes in the first quarter of an NCAA college...
Badgers’ ground attack has plenty of options and uncertainty