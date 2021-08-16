Wisconsin’s seven-day rolling average soars to over 1,200 COVID-19 cases

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin’s new-seven day rolling average hit over 1,200 COVID-19 cases Monday, marking the first time since early February that has happened.

The state’s COVID-19 dashboard shows 669 new COVID-19 infections were discovered Monday, bringing the rolling average up to 1,201. This is more than six times higher than the seven-day rolling average one month ago.

Governor Tony Evers and Department of Health Services officials cited in a news release Monday that the increase in cases was due to the Delta variant, which is widespread throughout the state.

In fact, of the cases tested for COVID-19 variants in August, nearly 95% of them have come up as the more highly transmissible Delta variant.

DHS reports no new deaths due to the coronavirus Monday.

COVID-19 vaccinations continue

The number of COVID-19 vaccinations administered last week was steady as compared to the previous week, DHS numbers note.

There were 52,639 shots administered last week, down from 55,325 the week before. This is still more than it was a month ago, showing a steady increase in shots.

Gov. Evers and DHS announced Monday that 608 COVID-19 vaccines were administered during the 11-day Wisconsin State Fair, along with 608 vouchers for a free cream puff.

“This is great news for our state as we work to get shots in arms and ensure our economy can recover from this pandemic,” said Gov. Evers. “As the Delta variant spreads throughout our state, getting shots in arms is the best way to keep our each other and our communities safe. I encourage all Wisconsinites to get the vaccine as soon as possible by finding a provider near them.”

Around 53.4% of Wisconsinites have received at least one vaccine, while 50.1% of residents have completed their vaccine series.

