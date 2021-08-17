Another Pleasant Day Expected

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Beautiful weather is expected to continue across the region. High pressure just to the east of here will bring sunshine, light wind and fairly low humidity to the area. There will be a slow warming trend as we move through the middle of the week with high temperatures expected to reach the middle to upper 80s by Wednesday. A cold front will then approach from the northwest with an arrival around here on Friday or Saturday. This front will bring with it, both an increase in humidity and also our next chance of rain. There are currently chances of showers in the forecast for both Friday and Saturday. Through the end of the week, high temperatures will be in the middle 80s.

An increase in humidity is expected through the week. Sticky to humid conditions are anticipated by Thursday and Friday. (wmtv weather)

A gradual warming trend will be seen through the week with highs expected in the upper 80s by Thursday and Friday (wmtv weather)

Today: Mostly sunny and pleasant. High 83. Wind: South 5 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low: 64. Wind: Southeast 5.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and pleasant. High: 84.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and warmer. High: 87.

