AR-15, pistol stolen from vehicle parked in west Madison

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Two guns, including an AR-15 rifle, were stolen from the truck of a vehicle parked in west Madison.

According to the Madison Police Dept., the thefts were reported Tuesday morning. The vehicle was reportedly in the 7200 block of Tempe Drive at the time of the break in.

The victim told investigators the vehicle was locked at the time and reported a pistol was taken as well as the AR-15.

Police have no information on a possible suspect or suspects.

