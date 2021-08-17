Brett Favre calls for no tackle football for children under 14

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Former Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Favre is taking a stand Tuesday against concussions and calling for parents not to enroll their younger children in tackle football.

In a campaign from the Concussion Legacy Foundation, the group urges parents not to enroll kids in tackle football until they are 14-years-old and choose flag football instead before that.

The reason why the group chose 14 as their age is because research shows the odds of developing CTE as a football player doubles every additional three years they play tackle football, the group noted in a PSA.

CTE is a terrible disease, and we need to do everything we can to prevent it for the next generation of football players. That starts with keeping kids out of tackle football. @ConcussionLF says choose flag until age 14. I agree. https://t.co/nwAtAeo8EE — Brett Favre (@BrettFavre) August 17, 2021

Favre explained on CNN Tuesday morning that there are multiple things negatively impacting children and adults from head trauma, but one thing people can do is decide whether or not to teach them tackle football.

“Concussions are going to happen,” said Favre. “They are going to happen in every facet of life- adult, elderly, youth, race car drivers, all sports. So ultimately, my goal is to have a treatment for concussions, which right now all there is, is prevention.”

Favre also shared his personal experience with concussions.

“Well a concussion, a major concussion, I think all concussions are major by the way, but ended my career,” said Favre. “I was in my 20th year, but still my last play was a major concussion in which I had memory loss and was out for a period of time on the field.”

Dr. Chris Nowinski, who is the founding CEO of the group, tweeted Tuesday that he had diagnosed 16 former high school football players with CTE and 15 of them started playing football before they were 14.

