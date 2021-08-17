Advertisement

Bucks player to speak at UW-Madison grad celebration

Milwaukee Bucks guard Pat Connaughton (24) looks to pass under pressure from Phoenix Suns guard...
Milwaukee Bucks guard Pat Connaughton (24) looks to pass under pressure from Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul, left, and forward Jae Crowder during the first half of Game 6 of basketball's NBA Finals in Milwaukee, Tuesday, July 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)(Paul Sancya | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 3:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Milwaukee Bucks guard Pat Connaughton will deliver the keynote address at the University of Wisconsin-Madison’s celebration for 2020 graduates next month.

The COVID-19 pandemic forced the university to cancel its spring, summer and winter graduation ceremonies last year.

The school has invited 2020 graduates back to Madison to celebrate during the weekend of Sept. 17-19.

The university announced Tuesday that Connaughton will speak at the celebration at Camp Randall Stadium on Sept. 18.

Kayla Huynh, communications director for the class of 2020, stated that the Bucks championship was a great moment during the past year and was thankful for Connaughton to address the class.

“Having Pat as a speaker just feels fitting because he shows that success can come in even the hardest of times,” said Huynh. “It’s the perfect last hurrah, a way to celebrate all that we’ve accomplished in the past year and to finally close the chapter on our time at UW–Madison.”

Connaughton helped the Bucks defeat the Phoenix Suns in July to capture the team’s first NBA championship in 50 years.

