Chicago to require masks in public indoor places

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago will require masks in public indoor settings regardless of vaccination status as daily COVID-19 case counts rise.

The mandate takes effect Friday citywide for everyone over age 2. Chicago’s top doctor said Tuesday that the city is reporting roughly 400 cases daily, which is a threshold public health officials say signals a higher transmission risk.

Still, public health officials say it’s much lower than a winter peak when it was over 3,000 cases a day.

Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady says no further restrictions or closures are currently planned and the goal is to remain open, but careful.

