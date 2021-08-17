Advertisement

Chicago to require masks in public indoor places

A Katz's Deli employee, left, checks the proof of vaccination from customers who will be eating...
A Katz's Deli employee, left, checks the proof of vaccination from customers who will be eating inside the restaurant, Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021, in New York.(Mary Altaffer | AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago will require masks in public indoor settings regardless of vaccination status as daily COVID-19 case counts rise.

The mandate takes effect Friday citywide for everyone over age 2. Chicago’s top doctor said Tuesday that the city is reporting roughly 400 cases daily, which is a threshold public health officials say signals a higher transmission risk.

Still, public health officials say it’s much lower than a winter peak when it was over 3,000 cases a day.

Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady says no further restrictions or closures are currently planned and the goal is to remain open, but careful.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 17-year-old student died following a shooting in the 10 block of Madison on August 14, 2021.
17-year-old student shot and killed in overnight Madison shooting
Firefighters respond to a large fire in Fort Atkinson, Wisconsin, on August 10, 2021.
Residents return home after Fort Atkinson warehouse blaze
Current understanding about how the virus that causes coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19)...
Indoor mask mandate returns to Madison & Dane Co.
Trees downed in Monroe as high winds roared through the city on August 10, 2021.
Storm damage reported across southern Wisconsin
Wisconsin woman using gun’s laser sight to play with cat shoots friend

Latest News

Jensen, Bret A
GREEN ALERT: Officials search for missing Elkhorn veteran
AR-15, pistol stolen from vehicle parked in west Madison
Madison schools won’t mandate COVID-19 vaccines, testing for staff
Fort McCoy
Evers: State ready to help Afghan refugees resettle at Fort McCoy