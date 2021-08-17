Advertisement

Clintonville schools reverse mask requirement for elementary kids

Members of the Clintonville School Board held a special meeting on Monday night where they reversed a decision made last week requiring masks for elementary school students.(WBAY)
By Joshua Peguero
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 10:34 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
CLINTONVILLE, Wis. (WBAY) - A school board in Waupaca County voted in favor of making masks optional throughout the district.

The decision comes a week after that same board voted to require masks for Clintonville Elementary School students.

The school board held a special meeting Monday night at Clintonville High School and parents who attended disagreed with the mask requirement.

“All of us are on the same side. I think all of you are on the same side too. We want what’s best for our kids. Now we may not agree with every little detail of it,” Clintonville School Board President Ben Huber said.

Last week, board members voted four-to-three to require masks for all elementary aged children keeping it optional for the other grades.

The rational, according to some members, was that there wasn’t a Covid-19 vaccine available for kids under the age of 12.

“Nobody is here out trying to screw your kid,” Huber said during a testy exchange with parents sitting in the audience. A few of them were speaking over board members as they were talking.

“Why are you getting so defensive,” one parent was heard saying. Another said, “why are you talking to us like that?”

“I shouldn’t have. I apologize. I apologize, I should not have used that language,” Huber said.

In a reversal, the board voted Monday night five-to-two to make masks optional district-wide with the acknowledgment members will revisit the issue next month.

All the parents who spoke at Clintonville High School during the special meeting opposed the mask requirement.

“I agree if you want to wear a mask, wear a mask. I give you credit, you want to get the vaccine, get the vaccine. But don’t force it on our kids,” Jeff Runge, a parent, said.

“There needs to be more time and energy spent around our kids education, not covid and masking. You know, we’ve got parents and kids leaving our district,” Matt Masela, another parent, said.

Last week, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services urged all schools to require masks due to the rapid spread of the highly infectious delta variant.

