Dane Co. leaders to unveil “proactive” measures against the Delta variant

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As the Delta coronavirus variant spreads rapidly across Dane County, health officials will meet Tuesday to address the measures they are taking against it.

Public Health Madison and Dane County Director Janel Heinrich, Dane County Executive Joe Parisi and Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway say they will take proactive measures to slow the spread of COVID-19.

The three community leaders have not yet stated what those moves will be.

PHMDC announced on Aug. 3 that it would be requiring all city and county employees to be vaccinated or take weekly COVID-19 tests. Officials noted that the mandate applies to remote workers as well. Those who do not comply with the vaccine regulation would be considered to have committed a “work-rule violation,” though, no specific repercussions for the violation were stated.

It was announced just a day later that all state employees and contractor staff would be required to wear masks inside state facilities.

Dane County school districts including Madison Metropolitan School District, Verona Area School District and Sun Prairie Area School District have all announced they would mandate mask-wearing indoors, as well as on school buses.

Coronavirus cases continue to soar in Wisconsin, Dane Co.

Dane County moved into the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s most severe category of COVID-19 transmission almost two weeks ago. It has remained there ever since.

The COVID-19 community transmission map shows not only Dane County is in ‘high’ levels of community transmission, but all of south central Wisconsin.

Under the agency’s advisory, anyone, regardless of their vaccination status, in a county rating as having a ‘high’ community transmission level or that fell into the less severe ‘substantial’ ranking should wear a mask when at indoor public locations or when attending indoor private gatherings.

On Monday, the Department of Health Services noted the seven-day rolling average had surpassed 1,200, marking the first time that has happened since February. One hundred and seventy-one cases were confirmed in Dane County on Monday, according to PHMDC’s dashboard.

Businesses requiring masks, vaccinations

The Alliant Energy Center announced Monday that it will require proof of COVID-19 vaccination for all of its indoor ticketed Coliseum events. Those who attend events will need to show their vaccination card, a picture of the card or a copy of their state immunization registry. Guests must be fully vaccinated.

Anyone who is ineligible for the vaccine due to their age should provide a copy of a negative COVID-19 and wear a mask inside the Coliseum.

While not a vaccine mandate, almost 20 Madison restaurants that make up the Food Fight Restaurant Group announced earlier this month that they would be requiring their staff and all customers to wear masks inside their establishments.

Customers only need to wear them when they are not seated at their tables.

The restaurants that make up Food Fight Restaurant Group are:

