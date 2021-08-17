Dodgeville school district to require masks

DODGEVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - Another southern Wisconsin school district will require its students and staff to wear face coverings in this fall. The Dodgeville School District board voted Monday night to impose the mandate for the 2021-2022 school year.

In a statement posted onto the district’s website, District Administrator Paul Weber explained the district’s administrative team was focused on ensuring that students would be able to return to the classroom and remain there safely.

“In order to make this a reality, we must first and foremost keep students and staff safe,” he stated. “We must do our best to keep them from being exposed to the virus when in the building and from having to isolate at home whenever possible.”

He noted that 95 percent of parents said in May that they wanted their kids to return to the classroom, comparing that number to the two-thirds who said the same thing at this point last year. According to Dept. of Health Services’ numbers Iowa Co. has averaged two cases per day over the past week, similar to the rate in May, despite an overall increase across the state.

A fully virtual option will be available for parents who do not feel comfortable returning their children to in-person learning, the district added. The format is changing and parents who wish to participate are asked to contact Bryan Brom via email by Friday, August 20.

The district’s statement also provided an infographic breaking down its new rules.

The Dodgeville School District released this infographic for its back to school procedures. (Dodgeville School District)

