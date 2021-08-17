Advertisement

Family of man killed during Kenosha protests files lawsuit

They are accusing officers of facilitating Kyle Rittenhouse’s attacks.
FILE - In this May 21, 2021 file photo, Kyle Rittenhouse, right, listens to his attorney, Mark...
FILE - In this May 21, 2021 file photo, Kyle Rittenhouse, right, listens to his attorney, Mark Richards, during Rittenhouse's pretrial hearing at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis.(Sean Krajacic | Sean Krajacic/The Kenosha News via AP, Pool File)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 12:50 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The family of one of the two men fatally shot during a demonstration against police violence in Kenosha, Wisconsin, has filed a federal civil lawsuit against local law enforcement.

They are accusing officers of facilitating Kyle Rittenhouse’s attacks.

Anthony Huber was participating in an Aug. 25 protest sparked by the police shooting of Jacob Blake two days earlier.

Rittenhouse traveled from his home in Antioch, Illinois, and joined other armed individuals in Kenosha who answered a call from local militia to protect businesses from protesters.

The protests turned chaotic that night. Rittenhouse fatally shot Huber and Joseph Rosenbaum and injured a third man.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 17-year-old student died following a shooting in the 10 block of Madison on August 14, 2021.
17-year-old student shot and killed in overnight Madison shooting
Firefighters respond to a large fire in Fort Atkinson, Wisconsin, on August 10, 2021.
Residents return home after Fort Atkinson warehouse blaze
Trees downed in Monroe as high winds roared through the city on August 10, 2021.
Storm damage reported across southern Wisconsin
Wisconsin woman using gun’s laser sight to play with cat shoots friend
Rescue crews found the men unconscious in the manure pit Tuesday afternoon on their family’s...
3 brothers die after passing out from fumes in manure pit

Latest News

MPD: Suspect sprayed by skunk from Madison police
Current understanding about how the virus that causes coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19)...
Indoor mask mandate returns to Madison & Dane Co.
The Madison Police department is investigating a homicide that took place early Monday morning...
Update on Madison homicide in July expected Tuesday
Alliant Energy Center to require COVID-19 vaccination at Coliseum events