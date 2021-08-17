First female African American judge to be sworn in to Dane Co. court

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The first African American woman to serve as a judge in the Dane County Circuit Court will be sworn in this week, officials announced Tuesday.

Governor Tony Evers appointed Judge Nia Trammell to the Dane Co. court on Aug. 25, 2020 and she was later elected to the position during the spring general election this year.

Dane County officials explained that Judge Paul Higginbotham, who was elected the first African American judge in Dane County in 1994, will swear Trammell in at a judicial investiture on Friday.

Trammell was formerly the deputy secretary of the Wisconsin Department of Safety and Professional Services and also worked for 11 years as an administrative law judge for the state.

