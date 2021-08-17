Advertisement

GREEN ALERT: Officials search for missing Elkhorn veteran

Jensen, Bret A
Jensen, Bret A(Wisconsin Dept. of Justice)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 5:12 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
DELEVAN, Wis. (WMTV) - Officials are searching for a missing Elkhorn veteran who was last seen in Delevan Tuesday morning.

Bret A. Jensen left work at the Delevan Post Office at 9:15 a.m. and has not been seen since, the Wisconsin Department of Justice reports.

The DOJ also stated he lives in the City of Elkorn and his phone has been pinging near his home.

The 46-year-old is described as standing about 5′10″, weighing about 160 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing black pants and a black T-shirt that said US Postal Service on it.

Jensen drives a silver 2010 Dodge Charger SXT Sedan with Wisconsin license plate number 441TVP.

The Madison VA Hospital alerted the Elkhorn Police Department that they were concerned for Jensen, as he was previously evaluated by the hospital for concerns of suicide.

Authorities say the 46-year-old veteran told the Madison VA Tuesday that he would be canceling all future appointments and “disappearing forever.”

If you or someone you know are in crisis, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 1-800-273-TALK. You can also text HELLO to 741741.

