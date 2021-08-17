Heat, humidity, and rain and storm chances set to return later this week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The stretch of pleasant summer weather will be coming to an end. The second half of the workweek will feature more heat and humidity and rain and storm chances. Even though a rain shower or storm cannot be ruled out on Wednesday and Thursday, the best chance of rain and storms this week will come some time Friday night or on Saturday. There is still some uncertainty with the exact timing of our next big weather maker.

Tuesday night will be mostly clear and mild. Low temperatures Tuesday night in Wednesday morning will range from the upper 50s north of Madison towards central Wisconsin to the mid 60s along the WI-IL state line. Areas of patchy fog could develop, especially in the river valleys, tonight and impact the Wednesday morning commute. Widespread travel impacts will be unlikely. However, the fog could be thick in spots.

Wednesday will be warmer and more humid. Highs on Wednesday will be in the mid to upper 80s, which is 5 to 10 degrees above average for this time of year. The average high in Madison on August 18 is 80 degrees. With the dew point temperature warming into the mid to upper 60s, you are going to feel the humidity more on Wednesday, With the higher humidity levels, max heat indices could top out near 90 degrees. Wednesday will also feature a ton of sunshine. Even though it is not likely, a stray shower or storm cannot be ruled out Wednesday afternoon across the southeastern corner of the state. Much of the area will not see rain on Wednesday. The chance of rain on Wednesday is pretty much as low as it goes without officially being zero.

Thursday will be another very warm and humid day. Highs on Thursday will be in the upper 80s. With dew point temperatures in the upper 60s, it is still going to feel very humid outside. Just like Wednesday, Thursday will feature a ton of sunshine and a slim chance for a rain shower or storm.

The very warm, if not hot, temperatures and high humidity levels will stick around for the end of the workweek. Friday could be the warmest day this week with highs in the upper 80s.

There will be an increasing chance of rain and storms late Friday into Friday night when a cold front will be approaching the area from the west. The best chance of rain and storms this week will be when the cold front passes, which will either be Friday night or on Saturday. Right now, severe storms and widespread heavy rainfall are not expected. There will likely not be enough instability, or fuel, in the atmosphere to support severe weather. Plus, the strongest forcing in the atmosphere will stay north of the area. Any chance of rain and storms will likely end from west to east on Saturday.

With a cold front arriving Friday night or on Saturday, this weekend is not going to be quite as warm or humid. The biggest drop in the humidity this weekend will likely come on Sunday. Highs on Saturday and Sunday will be in the lower to mid 80s. There will be another chance of rain and storms late Sunday into early next week.

