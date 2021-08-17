Local veteran, psychologist reflect on mental health of veterans as Taliban takeover Afghan government

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The governmental collapse in Kabul is impacting the mental health of United States veterans.

Adam Wallace said veterans have put so much work into Afghanistan over the last 20 years. He said it’s tough to see that wiped away over a few days.

“The first thing that comes to my mind is ‘demoralized. There’s some anger and frustration with that too,’” Wallace said.

Wallace, a Stoughton resident, served in Afghanistan from 2010-2011 as a military correctional officer.

“It feels like what we did just didn’t matter, because it’s reverting back to exactly how it was in 2001,” Wallace said. “And the 2,000 plus troops who were killed and the 20,000 more who are injured, it just feels like that was all for nothing.”

Psychologist, Dr. Tim Juergens at the Madison VA Hospital has received several calls with a mixture of emotions from clients the last few days. Juergens said the best thing you can do for veterans who served in Afghanistan, is check in.

“Relief, frustration and anger; it’s kind of been a complicated reaction,” Mental Health Service Chief, Juergens said. “Be supportive of them, not to be too presumptive of what they’re reaction might be and help connect them if they need additional support.”

Which is exactly what Wallace said he’s doing with his friends from deployment; and as he continues to process what’s going on, that demoralizing feeling lingers.

“It feels like a little bit of a slap in the face and there are a lot of emotions going on, seeing this at the forefront in the news, makes you relive you experiences there,” Wallace said.

If you or a loved one needs help, the local triage 24-7 hotline is 888-598-7793. The National Veteran crisis hotline is 800-273-8255. The Madison Veterans Hospital number is 608-280-7084.

