Madison schools won’t mandate COVID-19 vaccines, testing for staff

(NBC15)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Metropolitan School District staff will not be required to roll up their sleeves and get the COVID-19 vaccine before the upcoming school year, district officials confirmed Tuesday.

MMSD spokesperson Tim LeMonds says neither vaccinations, nor regular COVID-19 testing, will be required of staff.

The announcement comes amid Dane County health officials ordering a new mask mandate Tuesday for all people ages 2 and older indoors. That order will go into effect on Thursday.

The first day of school for MMSD students is a little more than two weeks away.

MMSD announced on July 22 that masks would be required for all students and staff this school year while in buildings and buses.

Some highlights of the MMSD school safety plan included the mask requirement for indoor spaces, but masks will not be required during outdoor activities, while eating or drinking. Individuals will also be asked to keep at least 3 feet of distance from themselves and others when possible and should follow proper hygiene practices such as handwashing and monitoring COVID-19 symptoms.

MMSD added that the district buildings will be cleaned throughout the day.

