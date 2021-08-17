Advertisement

MPD investigates reports of shots fired near downtown Madison

(NBC15)
By Slone Salerno
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 5:41 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department is looking for suspects, after reports of shots fired near downtown Madison.

MPD says officers were dispatched to the area of the 400 block of W. Gilman St just after 2:00 a.m. Tuesday morning for reports of gunshots.

Officers spoke to people nearby, but at this time there are no suspects.

There were no reports of injuries or damage in the incident.

If you have any information regarding this incident, you’re asked to contact MPD at 255-2345, or you can remain anonymous and contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 266-6014.

