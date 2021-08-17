Advertisement

MPD: Suspect sprayed by skunk from Madison police

The suspect was allegedly cutting a vehicle’s tires when officers found him.
(NBC15)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 12:40 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A suspect whom witnesses described as ‘out of control’ and armed with a knife was captured Monday after officers allegedly cutting a vehicle’s car tires while he was trying to escape from police.

According to the MPD report, officers responded shortly before 9 p.m. to the 500 block of Bram Street, between the Alliant Energy Center and Park Street. Once there, witnesses told the officers that the suspect, later identified as Michael Ring, was “intoxicated, high on narcotics, and out of control.”

The 37-year-old Ring reportedly fled as officers arrived. As he hid from them, Ring was sprayed by a skunk, according to police. When officers eventually caught up with Ring, he was allegedly cutting a vehicle’s tires.

He tried resisting arrest but was eventually detained and taken to a local hospital for examination before being transported to the Dane Co. jail, the police report stated. Court records show he was booked on counts of:

  • Discharging bodily fluids on a public safety worker;
  • Resisting;
  • Disorderly conduct while armed;
  • Criminal damage to property, and;
  • An additional warrant.

