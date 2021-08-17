Advertisement

National Park Service announces new mask rules

The National Park Service announced it's immediately enforcing new mask rules.
The National Park Service announced it's immediately enforcing new mask rules.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 8:20 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - As the COVID-19 delta variant spreads, the National Park Service announced Monday it is enforcing new mask rules immediately.

Visitors, employees and contractors are now required to wear a mask inside all park service buildings and even in crowded outdoor spots.

The rule applies regardless of a person’s vaccination status or transmission levels within the community.

The park service said it’s following the latest science and guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The new requirement is in effect until further notice.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Firefighters respond to a large fire in Fort Atkinson, Wisconsin, on August 10, 2021.
Residents return home after Fort Atkinson warehouse blaze
A 17-year-old student died following a shooting in the 10 block of Madison on August 14, 2021.
17-year-old student shot and killed in overnight Madison shooting
Trees downed in Monroe as high winds roared through the city on August 10, 2021.
Storm damage reported across southern Wisconsin
Wisconsin woman using gun’s laser sight to play with cat shoots friend
A Washington resident submitted a report on Wednesday, including a photo of a murder hornet...
First live ‘murder hornet’ spotted this year

Latest News

Grace, back to tropical cyclone strength, dumped extremely heavy rains and caused flooding...
Fred, wet and unwelcome, spawns twisters and flooding in US
Milwaukee police fatally shoot man on city’s north side
Taliban fighters stand guard in front of the Hamid Karzai International Airport, in Kabul,...
Billions spent on Afghan army ultimately benefited Taliban
While there were no major reports of abuses or fighting in Kabul, many residents have stayed...
Taliban announce ‘amnesty,’ urge women to join government
State Senator Andre Jacque. Nov. 6, 2018. (WBAY)
Wisconsin GOP senator, critic of mask mandates has COVID-19