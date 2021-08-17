Advertisement

Pete Buttigieg announces he and husband are parents

Former Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg, left, and his husband, Chasten...
Former Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg, left, and his husband, Chasten Buttigieg, right, wave to the crowd at a campaign stop Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn.(AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
By Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 1:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg announced on his Twitter Tuesday that he and his husband are new parents.

Buttigieg tweeted that the process isn’t complete, but is “overjoyed to share that we’ve become parents.”

According to NBC, Buttigieg and his husband have been married since 2018 and live in Washington together.

Buttigieg served as the mayor of South Bend, Indiana, from 2012 to 2019 and became the first openly gay cabinet member to be confirmed by the Senate in February.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 17-year-old student died following a shooting in the 10 block of Madison on August 14, 2021.
17-year-old student shot and killed in overnight Madison shooting
Firefighters respond to a large fire in Fort Atkinson, Wisconsin, on August 10, 2021.
Residents return home after Fort Atkinson warehouse blaze
Current understanding about how the virus that causes coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19)...
Indoor mask mandate returns to Madison & Dane Co.
Trees downed in Monroe as high winds roared through the city on August 10, 2021.
Storm damage reported across southern Wisconsin
Wisconsin woman using gun’s laser sight to play with cat shoots friend

Latest News

FILE - In this Sept. 17, 2019 file photo, R. Kelly appears during a hearing at the Leighton...
After years of suspicion, a reckoning for R. Kelly
A firefighter battles the Dixie Fire along Highway 89 in Lassen National Forest, Calif., on...
Fueled by winds, largest wildfire moves near California city
Washington Monument is struck by lightning, on August 15, 2021.
Whoa! Lightning strike lights up the Washington Monument
Federal Reserve Board Chair Jerome Powell testifies before Senate Banking, Housing, and Urban...
Fed’s Powell: There’s no returning to pre-pandemic economy
Washington Monument is struck by lightning, on August 15, 2021.
Lightning strikes Washington Monument