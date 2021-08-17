Portion of I-39/90/94 southbound near Columbia Co. to be closed Tues.

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin highway officials are urging drivers to plan ahead before two lanes close on I-39/90/94 southbound near Columbia County Tuesday morning.

Wisconsin Dept. of Transportation reports that I-39/90/94 southbound near the WIS 60 interchange for Lodi and Arlington in Columbia County will be shut down from 5-9:30 a.m.

Officials noted that all I-39/90/94 interchange ramps at WIS 60 will continue to be open.

The closures are necessary to repair pavement in the area and drivers should stay alert for crews near the lanes.

The department adds that it expects significant delays.

