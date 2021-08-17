University of Wisconsin Athletics continues to change requirements as fall draws closer

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The University of Wisconsin-Madison continues to change restrictions and requirements as the school prepares for the return of fans to sporting events in the upcoming fall season.

The school requires everyone to wear a mask indoors when attending a sporting event, including indoor areas at Camp Randall.

It is another change the school has adopted in the lead-up to the start of the semester. Fans will also need to wear masks inside places like the Wisconsin Field House. And for any sporting event, there will be no cash, and tickets will be purchased digitally.

These are all changes adopted for the first event welcoming fans back to campus in 17 months: A fan event on August 21st.

The event pairs the football and volleyball programs for a fan event. The free event will feature a football practice and speeches inside Camp Randall, starting at 9:00 a.m. The Badgers’ school band will also be in attendance. At 11:00, the volleyball team’s red-white scrimmage kicks off, with the hanging of the 2020 Big Ten Championship banner following at noon.

The school will implement those new mandates and practices for the first time at the fan event.

To help give fans and staff a dry run of the new digital ticket system, you can find those on the Badgers’ website.

