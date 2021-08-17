Update on Madison homicide in July expected Tuesday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Dept. will offer an update on its investigation into the killing of a 23-year-old Dodgeville man over the Fourth of July weekend.

Officers found the victim, Keshaun Davis-Williams, early in the morning of July 5 after responding to reports of gunfire in the 4500 block of Verona Road, near the Beltline interchange. He died shortly after arriving at the hospital.

Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes will deliver the latest information on his department’s investigation from the City-County Building at 4 p.m. NBC15 will live stream the news conference on our app, website and Facebook page.

The department has not indicated what Barnes will likely discuss or if any arrests have been made.

A person of interest was taken into custody on unrelated allegations around the time of the shooting and officers conducted a search of his home. That individual’s name was not released and police have not said if they are still considered a person of interest.

The killing was the second homicide over the holiday weekend. A 31-year-old woman, identified as Keairra Fields, was shot and killed a day before Davis-Williams’ death.

Two days after her death, MPD reported a person of interest in the east side shooting is in custody in Indiana. He was arrested on an unrelated charge, according to authorities.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.