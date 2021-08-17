Advertisement

Whoa! Lightning strike lights up the Washington Monument

Washington Monument is struck by lightning, on August 15, 2021.
Washington Monument is struck by lightning, on August 15, 2021.
By NBC
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 3:29 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (WMTV) - The Washington Monument remains closed Tuesday after a dramatic lightning strike that was caught on video.

The video was shot on a cell phone Sunday morning around 12:30 a.m. The yellowish night sky turns blue as lightning flashes around the National Mall. Then, a huge bolt strikes the obelisk of the Washington Monument.

The strike damaged the monument’s electronic access system. Officials hope to have that repaired and the Monument reopened in the next couple of days.

The monument regularly gets struck by lightning, especially in the summer, when there are storms.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 17-year-old student died following a shooting in the 10 block of Madison on August 14, 2021.
17-year-old student shot and killed in overnight Madison shooting
Firefighters respond to a large fire in Fort Atkinson, Wisconsin, on August 10, 2021.
Residents return home after Fort Atkinson warehouse blaze
Current understanding about how the virus that causes coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19)...
Indoor mask mandate returns to Madison & Dane Co.
Trees downed in Monroe as high winds roared through the city on August 10, 2021.
Storm damage reported across southern Wisconsin
Wisconsin woman using gun’s laser sight to play with cat shoots friend

Latest News

FILE - In this Sept. 17, 2019 file photo, R. Kelly appears during a hearing at the Leighton...
After years of suspicion, a reckoning for R. Kelly
A firefighter battles the Dixie Fire along Highway 89 in Lassen National Forest, Calif., on...
Fueled by winds, largest wildfire moves near California city
Federal Reserve Board Chair Jerome Powell testifies before Senate Banking, Housing, and Urban...
Fed’s Powell: There’s no returning to pre-pandemic economy
Washington Monument is struck by lightning, on August 15, 2021.
Lightning strikes Washington Monument