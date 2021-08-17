Advertisement

WI traffic volume increasing from 2020, more state patrol enforcement

(NBC15)
By Erin Sullivan
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 10:03 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Traffic volume on southern Wisconsin roadways is picking back up as more people feel comfortable traveling again this summer.

Sgt. Randy Gordon with the DeForest post said last year there were a lot less people on the roads because of the pandemic. This year, he feels the amount of motorists is closer to 2018-2019 levels, and with that comes more speeding and citations.

“There is an increase. It’s just due to more traffic, because it’s the summertime and it’s the travel season,” said Sgt. Gordon.

Recently, state patrol has been increasing enforcement, including aerial enforcement details, in Dane and Rock counties to try and deter speeding.

“Speeders they risk much more than a citation. They risk the safety of everybody on the road,” said Sgt. Gordon. With new additions coming to the patrol, the increased enforcement in these higher-traffic counties will continue.

“We have recently received 13 new troopers to the Dane County area. So, people are going to see a very large uptick in state patrol presence around Madison and Rock County, the corridor on the interstate that goes through there and other main corridor highways,” said Sgt. Gordon.

According to Sgt. Gordon, the state patrol’s goal is not to issue as many tickets as they can, but to encourage voluntary compliance of traffic laws.

He continued to explain that “when driving in excess of the speed limit, the driver has a lot less time to react when traffic stops and slows ahead due to either construction or congestion in the roadways.”

Sgt. Gordon also reminds drivers that when there is traffic congestion, poor weather conditions or construction, speeds should be reduced for everyone’s safety.

“The speed limits are actually set for times when traveling is ideal. It doesn’t say the speed limit says 70, so I have to do 70,” said Sgt. Gordon.

