Wis. COVID-19 deaths hit double digits Tuesday; average still low

The seven-day rolling average for new deaths has remained relatively low, rising from one to three deaths in the past week.
(NBC)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 2:50 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The number of COVID-19 deaths in Wisconsin hit the highest level it’s been at since mid-May, state health officials note Tuesday.

Twelve people died Tuesday of the coronavirus, according to state Department of Health Services data, marking the first time since June 2 that the number of deaths has hit double digits.

The seven-day rolling average for new deaths has remained relatively low, rising from one to three deaths in the past week. For comparison, the peak rolling average in Wisconsin was at 57 deaths on Dec. 6, 2020.

The number of new COVID-19 cases hit a new recent high on Tuesday, with 1,666 cases recorded. That’s the highest its been since the end of January.

You would also have to go back to early February to find a higher seven-day rolling average than Tuesday. Health officials report it has now risen to 1,218.

Tuesday’s new infections bring the total number of cases ever reported in the state up to 640,248.

Number of COVID-19 vaccines administered continues to trickle in

Coronavirus vaccinations have continued in Wisconsin, with more than 6,600 doses administered so far this week.

To date, DHS reports 5.8 million shots have been given out.

About 53.4% of Wisconsinites have received at least their first dose and 50.2% have completed their vaccine series.

