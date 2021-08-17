Wis. law enforcement to crack down on intoxicated driving

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Law enforcement agencies across Wisconsin are boosting patrols in the next few weeks in attempt to crack down down on drug-impaired driving.

Agencies are partaking in the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over Campaign, a national effort to end deadly and preventable crime on the roads, WisDOT said.

“What makes these deaths so tragic is that they are preventable,” Wisconsin Secretary-designee of Transportation Craig Thompson said. “They result from the terrible decision to get behind the wheel while impaired. We hope the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign will make drivers think twice before they make a mistake that costs someone their life.”

According to WisDOT, last year there were 2,250 drug-related crashes that caused 80 deaths, and alcohol contributed to more than a quarter of all traffic fatalities in Wisconsin.

Troopers and inspectors will be trained in Advanced Roadside Impaired Driving Enforcement (ARIDE) in order to help officers more effectively observe drivers suspected of being intoxicated.

“Our daily mission is to protect travelers on our highways and eliminate the risks of impaired driving, but safety is everyone’s responsibility,” WSP Superintendent Anthony Burrell said. “We’re asking drivers to choose safety as the summer travel season wraps up. Together we can save lives.”

