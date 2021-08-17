Advertisement

Wis. law enforcement to crack down on intoxicated driving

(Photo Source: Pixabay)
(Photo Source: Pixabay)
By Shaina Nijhawan
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 3:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Law enforcement agencies across Wisconsin are boosting patrols in the next few weeks in attempt to crack down down on drug-impaired driving.

Agencies are partaking in the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over Campaign, a national effort to end deadly and preventable crime on the roads, WisDOT said.

“What makes these deaths so tragic is that they are preventable,” Wisconsin Secretary-designee of Transportation Craig Thompson said. “They result from the terrible decision to get behind the wheel while impaired. We hope the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign will make drivers think twice before they make a mistake that costs someone their life.”

According to WisDOT, last year there were 2,250 drug-related crashes that caused 80 deaths, and alcohol contributed to more than a quarter of all traffic fatalities in Wisconsin.

Troopers and inspectors will be trained in Advanced Roadside Impaired Driving Enforcement (ARIDE) in order to help officers more effectively observe drivers suspected of being intoxicated.

“Our daily mission is to protect travelers on our highways and eliminate the risks of impaired driving, but safety is everyone’s responsibility,” WSP Superintendent Anthony Burrell said. “We’re asking drivers to choose safety as the summer travel season wraps up. Together we can save lives.”

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 17-year-old student died following a shooting in the 10 block of Madison on August 14, 2021.
17-year-old student shot and killed in overnight Madison shooting
Firefighters respond to a large fire in Fort Atkinson, Wisconsin, on August 10, 2021.
Residents return home after Fort Atkinson warehouse blaze
Current understanding about how the virus that causes coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19)...
Indoor mask mandate returns to Madison & Dane Co.
Trees downed in Monroe as high winds roared through the city on August 10, 2021.
Storm damage reported across southern Wisconsin
Wisconsin woman using gun’s laser sight to play with cat shoots friend

Latest News

Jensen, Bret A
GREEN ALERT: Officials search for missing Elkhorn veteran
AR-15, pistol stolen from vehicle parked in west Madison
A Katz's Deli employee, left, checks the proof of vaccination from customers who will be eating...
Chicago to require masks in public indoor places
Madison schools won’t mandate COVID-19 vaccines, testing for staff
Fort McCoy
Evers: State ready to help Afghan refugees resettle at Fort McCoy